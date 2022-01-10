K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 270,000 Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 3.59% of Nova Vision Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ NOVV remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Monday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

