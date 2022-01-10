K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.93 Million in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

