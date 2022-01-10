Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 12,984 shares.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.68.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.