Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.23

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

