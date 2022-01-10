SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.41

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 2994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

