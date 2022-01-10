Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.86. Agora shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 4,057 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Agora by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agora by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

