Castle Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $16,486.91 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00353740 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008704 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

