Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $159.03. 20,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,725. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

