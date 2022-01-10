Bitcoin SV Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $104.14 or 0.00254250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $126.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.00871996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003151 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,947,814 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

