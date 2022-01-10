Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives $48.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 502.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the period.

Shares of TMX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.08. 9,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

