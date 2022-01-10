HyperCash Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.28 or 0.99604421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00088823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00353740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00439284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00131880 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

