Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,133. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

