Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,133. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
