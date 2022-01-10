Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.62

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 4700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,378,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

