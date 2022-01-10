South Dakota Investment Council Has $19.14 Million Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.94% of Enerplus worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

