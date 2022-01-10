MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 104.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,330 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,102 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,060. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

