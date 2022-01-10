TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.50

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 1446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.41.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

