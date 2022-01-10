Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,376 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

WTRG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. 6,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

