Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

