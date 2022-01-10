Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 563,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $104.00. 113,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,141. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

