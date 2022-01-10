Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.50.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,400. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
