Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,400. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

