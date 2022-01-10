Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.70

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 2646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

