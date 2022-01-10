Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,943 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.28. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.