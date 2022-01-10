Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock traded down $22.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $534.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,140. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.76 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.