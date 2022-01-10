Hyman Charles D Purchases 135 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

