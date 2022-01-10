Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,677,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,678,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.68% of Chevron worth $13,054,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

