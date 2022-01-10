Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 87,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

