Sageworth Trust Co Sells 2,218 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

