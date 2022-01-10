Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 30.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

