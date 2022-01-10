Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.47. 18,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

