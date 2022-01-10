Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.64. 11,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,360. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

