IFS Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.70. 17,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,920. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

