Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is IFS Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,680. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91.

