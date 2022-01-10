Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Global Payments by 33.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 279,517 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.82. 61,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,273. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.