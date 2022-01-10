Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $146.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.18 and a twelve month high of $163.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.