Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.85

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 81863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

