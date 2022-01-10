Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

