$0.51 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 5,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

