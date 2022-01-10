Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.07. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

