Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $75.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,522.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,911. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,725.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,773.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,005.07.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.