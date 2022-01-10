Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 1.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.28. 74,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,192. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $112.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

