Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.60. 7,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,760. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

