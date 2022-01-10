Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 20,107 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 3.4% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.52 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

