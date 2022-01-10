Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Curran Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,366. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.