Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of FSTA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,900. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

