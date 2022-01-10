Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.81. The company had a trading volume of 167,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.61. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

