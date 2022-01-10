Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 4,650 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,800. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01.

