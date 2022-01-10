Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $13.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $668.91. 7,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,900. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $654.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.