Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $48.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $707.47. 34,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,701. The business has a 50 day moving average of $803.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $499.43 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $289.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

