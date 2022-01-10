Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.10. 6,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $164.64. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

