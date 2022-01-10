Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,390,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,285,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

